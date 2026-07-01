Ketan Agarwal murder case: Pune police seek polygraph test of accused Siya Goyal

PUNE: The investigators in the Lohagad Fort murder case have decided to seek the polygraph test of the accused Siya Goyal, who, with the help of her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly murdered her fiancé Ketan Agarwal by pushing him off the cliff on June 19.

The investigators are concerned that there are neither direct eyewitnesses to the murder of 25-year-old Pune-based developer Ketan Agarwal nor CCTV footage, and that can create room for the accused and co-accused to turn unscathed in this high-profile case.

Therefore, the police decided to seek the polygraph test even though its reports are not considered direct legal evidence in Indian courts.

“The lie detector test will help to bring more clues and evidence that have so far been concealed by the accused Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. The indirect evidence from the lie detector test will help to bring the direct evidence in this case. We need more direct eyewitness and direct digital evidence. We are relying on more circumstantial evidence," said the police officer who is part of the investigation.

"The circumstantial evidence would not help to establish the crime and convince the court to award the harshest punishment to the accused. There is a big challenge for us to prove the crime during the court trial,” the police officer added.

He added that a few months ago, in the ‘Sonam Raghuvanshi Honeymoon Murder’ case in Meghalaya, the accused was granted bail due to technical and legal errors by the police