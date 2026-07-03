Pune fort murder: Accused Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary remanded in judicial custody till July 16

A Pune court on Friday remanded Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary in 14-day judicial custody in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal.

Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing Agarwal to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18.

Agarwal and Goyal were set to marry in November this year.

The two accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class A M Vibhute after the expiry of their police custody.

The prosecution sought three-day extension of police custody, arguing that data recovered from the mobile phones of Goyal and Chaudhary contained chats in signs and coded language, and that their custodial interrogation was necessary to decipher the conversations.

The counsel for Goyal and Chaudhary opposed the plea, contending police had already been given sufficient time to investigate the case and that further custodial interrogation was unwarranted.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected the prosecution's plea and remanded the accused in judicial custody till July 16.