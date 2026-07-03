Three more held in Maharashtra TET paper leak probe; arrests rise to seven

The Maharashtra Police have arrested three more suspects in the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 question paper leak case, taking the total number of arrests to seven, officials said on Friday.

The state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Sonu Singh, Mithun Singh and Kapil Dahiya. The trio was produced before a local magistrate on Thursday and remanded to police custody, officials said.

With the latest arrests, seven people have been taken into custody in connection with the case, police said.

The TET 2026 examination was postponed on June 27, a day before it was scheduled to be conducted, after police in Maharashtra's Thane district detected that a portion of the question paper had been leaked and arrested three persons.

Investigators have since found that the alleged racket extended across Delhi, Agra, Bihar and Haryana. Earlier, the SIT arrested Suman Kumari Gupta, wife of the alleged mastermind Vijendra Gupta, from Patna after call records and financial transactions reportedly linked her to him.

The SIT has deployed teams to multiple states to trace Vijendra Gupta and other absconding associates, officials said.

The TET paper leak came close on the heels of the national controversy triggered by the NEET-UG paper leak, raising fresh concerns over the integrity of competitive examinations.

(With inputs from PTI)