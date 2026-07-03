Uddhav Thackeray alleges Ram Temple donations used to buy Opposition MLAs, MPs; announces protest

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray on Friday accused the RSS and the BJP of siphoning off donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and alleged that the money was used to engineer defections by buying Opposition MLAs and MPs.

Addressing reporters, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief claimed that thousands of devotees had donated money, gold and silver bricks for the construction of the Ram Temple, but alleged that crores of rupees had been siphoned off by the trust constituted to manage the temple.

"MLAs and MPs are sold and bought in the market like animals. The donations collected at Ram Temple are being allegedly siphoned by Ram Temple trust people, and that money has been used to carry out the operation. BJP has done an operation at Ram Temple by siphoning off its donation money," Thackeray alleged.

Announcing a "Ram Raksha" protest, Thackeray said devotees would gather at Hanuman Mandir in Dadar, Mumbai, at 4 pm on July 5 to recite the Ram Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa and raise awareness about what he described as the "loot" of Ram Temple donations.