Pune fort murder: Siya Goyal's 'wedding that is never going to happen' Snapchat message surfaces

Investigators probing the murder of 25-year-old Pune developer Ketan Agarwal claim to have recovered deleted Snapchat conversations that they say indicate the killing was premeditated.

According to the police, deleted Snapchat data belonging to 20-year-old Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary was recovered during the investigation. One conversation allegedly showed Siya asking a friend to send a copy of her Aadhaar card to book a flight ticket.

"Send me your Aadhaar card to book tickets for a wedding that is never going to happen," Siya allegedly wrote in a Snapchat message, according to investigators.

Police suspect Siya was deliberately trying to create the impression that she was busy making travel arrangements for her destination wedding in Rajasthan. Investigators allege the phrase "wedding that is never going to happen" points to a criminal conspiracy to kill her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal.

Police are examining whether the alleged conversation formed part of a larger strategy by Siya and Chetan to mislead investigators after Ketan was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort in Lonavala on June 18.

Investigators further claim that digital evidence and communications between the two accused show they used sign language and nicknames to evade surveillance and avoid detection while exchanging information after the alleged murder.