IMD sounds red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; WFH advisory, half-day for govt employees

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Monday advised private offices across Mumbai to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible and announced a half-day for non-essential government and semi-government offices as heavy rain continued to batter the city and surrounding areas.
The advisory followed the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) upgrade of its weather warning from an orange alert to a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 80-90 kmph across Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.
The IMD warned that intense rainfall could inundate low-lying areas, trigger flash floods and riverine flooding, and cause waterlogging on roads and bridges. It also cautioned that strong winds could uproot weak trees, damage ageing structures and increase the risk of landslides, mudslides and rockfalls in vulnerable areas.
In its advisory posted on X, the SDMA asked private establishments to implement work-from-home arrangements wherever possible. Employees of government and semi-government offices, except those engaged in essential services, were granted a half-day after noon.
Authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors unless essential and strictly follow official advisories as the downpour disrupted normal life across Mumbai and adjoining regions.
Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan appealed to citizens to remain indoors and requested Opposition parties not to politicise the prevailing situation.
"People should not venture out today at all. Please do not go out for tourism. We will soon announce the closure of offices, schools and colleges. Please do not venture out," Mahajan told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan premises.
"We can do politics after two days. We want everyone to help and support the government," he said when asked about the Opposition's criticism over the situation following a landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link project.
Mahajan said wind speeds, which reached 50-60 kmph on Sunday, were expected to intensify to 70-90 kmph on Monday, posing a significant threat to life and property.
"Trees have fallen in various parts of Mumbai and vehicles have been damaged. There is also a threat to life in such a situation. Do not step out without any solid reason," he said, adding that police would have to take firm action if people failed to comply with restrictions.
The minister also said it would take another three to four days of sustained rainfall to substantially improve water levels in dams across Maharashtra, while expressing hope for good rainfall in the state's catchment areas.
(With inputs from PTI)