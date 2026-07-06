IMD sounds red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; WFH advisory, half-day for govt employees

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Monday advised private offices across Mumbai to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible and announced a half-day for non-essential government and semi-government offices as heavy rain continued to batter the city and surrounding areas.

The advisory followed the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) upgrade of its weather warning from an orange alert to a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 80-90 kmph across Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.

The IMD warned that intense rainfall could inundate low-lying areas, trigger flash floods and riverine flooding, and cause waterlogging on roads and bridges. It also cautioned that strong winds could uproot weak trees, damage ageing structures and increase the risk of landslides, mudslides and rockfalls in vulnerable areas.

In its advisory posted on X, the SDMA asked private establishments to implement work-from-home arrangements wherever possible. Employees of government and semi-government offices, except those engaged in essential services, were granted a half-day after noon.