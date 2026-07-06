Pune Expressway reopens for vehicular movement after debris, water clearance

The Pune Expressway was reopened to vehicular traffic after authorities cleared waterlogging and removed debris that had fallen onto the road following landslides.

Karan Shikalgar, Police Sub-Inspector, Traffic Police told ANI that the vehicles are being allowed to proceed from there. Traffic police said they were continuously managing vehicular movement and would divert traffic to the old route if any obstruction arose on the newly reopened stretch.

Earlier, the Pune traffic authority stated that all the roads going from Pune to Mumbai have been closed due to landslides and waterlogging in various areas because of relentless rains since the last 48 hours.

A landslide occurred at Tunnel No. 40 (BB EMD) on the Mumbai-Pune railway route. The Railway authorities have been carrying out the debris removal work on a war footing, and efforts are underway to restore the route.

Pune Traffic SP Shivaji Pawar appealed to the people to avoid travelling towards Mumbai through the old Mumbai-Pune Highway as well as the Expressway.

"The connecting link on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway is currently completely closed due to a landslide. The old expressway route is shut due to waterlogging, and a landslide has occurred on the old highway as well. The entire route from Pune to Mumbai is currently blocked. The Mumbai-to-Pune lane remains operational with no issues, although traffic is moving slowly. We appeal to everyone to postpone their journey from Pune to Mumbai. The administration will provide full details once the road is cleared. You should only set out for Pune from Mumbai if it is an emergency; that lane is operational," he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to experience very heavy, continuous spells of rain, according to the forecast issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at 8 AM today.