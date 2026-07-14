Maharashtra set for cabinet reshuffle as non-performing, controversial ministers face axe

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to carry out a cabinet reshuffle soon, with underperforming ministers likely to be dropped and new faces inducted, sources said.

As part of the exercise, Fadnavis has asked Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar to review the performance of ministers from their respective parties and identify those who have underperformed.

Sources said ministers facing corruption allegations or embroiled in controversies over their remarks and conduct are likely to be dropped from the cabinet.

"The BJP is also going to drop the major names in the cabinet reshuffle. Mahayuti government has the support of two-thirds MLAs... despite such a huge majority, the government image is getting tarnished due to these ministers' conduct and the 50 per cent corruption tag," a senior BJP leader said, requesting anonymity.

"Therefore, it is the right time to overhaul the ministry and bring new and efficient faces in the cabinet," the leader added.