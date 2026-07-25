Main accused in Maharashtra TET paper leak arrested from Bihar

Nearly a month after the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 was postponed over a question paper leak, police have arrested the alleged mastermind, Bijendra Kumar Baleshwar Shah, who was living under a false identity in Bihar.

The main accused, along with his associate Indrajeet Singh alias Piku, was brought to Bhiwandi after being arrested by the Bhiwandi Police in Patna.

Both accused were taken to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-2 office in Bhiwandi, where they are being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to the police, Bijendra Kumar had been absconding for nearly a month before his arrest. With these latest arrests, the total number of accused apprehended in connection with the TET paper leak case has risen to 14.

Police added that the investigation is now focused on unearthing the entire paper leak network and identifying the roles of other individuals involved in the racket.