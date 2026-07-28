18 killed, nearly 790 affected in rain-related incidents in Thane this monsoon

Eighteen people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents on Tuesday across Maharashtra's Thane district, while nearly 790 residents have been affected by landslides, wall collapses and flooding, according to district administration officials.

Two of the deaths were reported on Monday. District administration said 17 others have sustained injuries in rain-related incidents during the current monsoon season.

Since July 24, four persons were swept away in floods and drowned in water bodies, and efforts were underway to trace them, as per the report.

As many as 229 families, comprising 797 persons, have been affected due to incidents such as landslides, wall collapses, flooding of rivers and other rain-induced calamities. A total of 187 houses have either collapsed fully or suffered partial damage due to heavy rains.

Five huts, a community hall and an anganwadi centre were also damaged because of heavy downpour and strong winds.

Three poultry units in the district also suffered losses during the inclement weather, the report said.

The district adjoining Mumbai witnessed heavy rains for several days this month, leading to incidents of wall collapses and flooding in various areas.

The district administration is continuing relief and restoration measures in the affected areas.

(With inputs from PTI)