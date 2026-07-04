IMD warns of active monsoon phase as heavy rain batters central and southern India

Several parts of India received heavy rainfall on Saturday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the monsoon is likely to remain active over central India for the next four to five days due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal.
In the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, Saurashtra recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall of 57 cm. Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) was reported in West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Konkan, and Madhya Maharashtra.
Very heavy rainfall (12–20 cm) occurred in Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, and Odisha.
Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) was recorded in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, South Interior Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.
According to ANI, IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad for July 4, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with the alert extended to Palghar for July 5.
The intense rain has caused widespread waterlogging, disrupted traffic, and led to fatalities linked to civic infrastructure failures. In the suburbs, incidents turned fatal amid severe weather conditions.
In Chembur, a tree uprooted by strong winds fell on a school bus carrying students from Universal High School and Tilak Nagar School. Rescue teams used cutting equipment to free trapped children, but 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav died of his injuries.
In Sakinaka, 60-year-old Aslam Isak Shaikh died after falling into an open, unguarded manhole during heavy rainfall. He reportedly fell while using his mobile phone and was swept away; his body was recovered after a three-hour search.
A truck overturned near Kharghar Toll Plaza on the Sion–Panvel Highway, causing major traffic congestion. Several areas, including East Dadar and Sion Gandhi Market, faced severe waterlogging, disrupting daily life.
Authorities urged residents to avoid non-essential travel as heavy rain is expected to continue.
In Palghar, six tourists stranded on Tandulwadi fort due to fog and heavy rain were rescued by police and local teams after a Dial 112 alert. All were safely evacuated.
Kerala
Heavy rain and strong winds hit normal life in several parts of Kerala, raising river and dam levels, flooding low-lying areas, and damaging property.
In Palakkad, two compound walls collapsed. In Idukki, shutters of the Pambla Dam were opened as a precaution. Residents near the Periyar River were advised to remain alert.
The State Disaster Management Authority warned of continued moderate to heavy rain with gusty winds up to 40 kmph across several districts, along with risks of flooding, landslides, and power disruptions. Authorities advised residents in vulnerable areas to relocate if needed.
A holiday was declared for educational institutions in Thrissur district.
Rajasthan
Light to moderate rain was recorded in most parts of Rajasthan, with isolated heavy showers. Pachpadra (Balotra) received the highest rainfall of 8 cm, followed by Dungarpur (7 cm). Several other locations recorded 4–6 cm.
The IMD forecast light to moderate rain over the next three days, with isolated heavy rainfall. An orange alert was issued for several districts, while a yellow alert covers most of the state except Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Phalodi.
West Bengal
A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a deep depression, bringing extremely heavy rainfall to southern West Bengal.
The IMD issued a red alert for South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, and an orange alert for nearby districts. Authorities have activated control rooms and deployed disaster response teams.
South Bengal is expected to receive widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and squalls, with conditions likely to worsen. Kolkata and surrounding areas remain under an orange alert for heavy rain and strong winds.