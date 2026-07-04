IMD warns of active monsoon phase as heavy rain batters central and southern India

Several parts of India received heavy rainfall on Saturday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the monsoon is likely to remain active over central India for the next four to five days due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal.

In the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, Saurashtra recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall of 57 cm. Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) was reported in West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Konkan, and Madhya Maharashtra.

Very heavy rainfall (12–20 cm) occurred in Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, and Odisha.

Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) was recorded in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, South Interior Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

According to ANI, IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad for July 4, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with the alert extended to Palghar for July 5.

The intense rain has caused widespread waterlogging, disrupted traffic, and led to fatalities linked to civic infrastructure failures. In the suburbs, incidents turned fatal amid severe weather conditions.

In Chembur, a tree uprooted by strong winds fell on a school bus carrying students from Universal High School and Tilak Nagar School. Rescue teams used cutting equipment to free trapped children, but 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav died of his injuries.

In Sakinaka, 60-year-old Aslam Isak Shaikh died after falling into an open, unguarded manhole during heavy rainfall. He reportedly fell while using his mobile phone and was swept away; his body was recovered after a three-hour search.

A truck overturned near Kharghar Toll Plaza on the Sion–Panvel Highway, causing major traffic congestion. Several areas, including East Dadar and Sion Gandhi Market, faced severe waterlogging, disrupting daily life.