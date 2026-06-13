Mumbai KEM hospital sends female MBBS student on forced 15-day leave over cadaver remarks at comedy show

MUMBAI: Mumbai's KEM Medical College and Hospital on Saturday sent undergraduate MBBS student Sejal Pawar on compulsory leave for 15 days after her objectionable remarks on male cadavers at a stand-up comedian's show triggered a row.
The hospital had constituted a two-member committee to probe Sejal Pawar's remarks during stand-up comedian Pranit More’s show.
During the comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, Pawar had allegedly made derogatory comments regarding medical cadavers and deceased male bodies used for educational purposes, which authorities flagged as highly disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased.
KEM authorities have directed Pawar not to attend classes or visit the college for the next 15 days until the detailed inquiry is completed. She has also been barred from entering the KEM Medical College and Hospital campus during this period.
Additionally, hospital authorities have spoken to her parents and informed them about the allegations regarding their daughter's conduct.
KEM authorities further said they would conduct a detailed inquiry into Pawar’s remarks and conduct. For this purpose, a five-member committee has been constituted, and Sejal will be given an opportunity to present her side before the panel submits its final report.
As she is a medical student, the committee will examine relevant student conduct guidelines and determine appropriate action based on its findings. Authorities also said that her alleged remarks were objectionable and had tarnished the image of KEM Medical College and Hospital.
The institute reiterated that the matter will be handled with seriousness, sensitivity and procedural fairness.
Further action will be taken strictly in accordance with applicable National Medical Commission (NMC), Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and institutional norms, after receipt of the detailed inquiry report, a statement said.
No final conclusion should be inferred at this stage, as the comprehensive inquiry process is presently underway, it added.
This is not the first controversy involving Sejal. Earlier, she had allegedly made derogatory remarks about her college and posted negative comments about her professors on social media. She later issued an apology, following which no disciplinary action was taken.
Her latest remarks have sparked widespread outrage for her disrespectful portrayal of cadavers. The All India Medical Students' Association condemned the comments, calling them an "insensitive, irresponsible and disrespectful portrayal" of cadavers and body donors.
Sejal Pawar later issued an apology for the viral video. In a public statement, she said, "I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn't have. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognise that impact matters more than intent."
Pawar said she takes full responsibility for her remarks and acknowledged that her comments may have been interpreted differently from what she had intended.
"As a student, this has been a learning experience for me, and it has made me reflect on the way I communicate, especially when discussing subjects that deserve greater thought and sensitivity. To everyone who was disappointed or hurt by the clip, I understand what went wrong, and I am genuinely sorry for that, and I would never let this happen ever again!" she said.
Maharashtra Cyber police have registered a case against stand-up comedian More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others for allegedly disseminating "obscene and objectionable" content on social media.
More and Jangra are at the centre of a controversy over remarks made during a comedy show in Gurugram that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.
Pawar had made the remarks at the same show.
Video clips of their remarks have gone viral on social media and kicked up a row.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade has demanded a ban on the shows of stand-up comedian Pranit More and sought strict action against those involved, arguing that such incidents should not be repeated. An FIR has been registered against Pranit More.