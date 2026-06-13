Mumbai KEM hospital sends female MBBS student on forced 15-day leave over cadaver remarks at comedy show

MUMBAI: Mumbai's KEM Medical College and Hospital on Saturday sent undergraduate MBBS student Sejal Pawar on compulsory leave for 15 days after her objectionable remarks on male cadavers at a stand-up comedian's show triggered a row.

The hospital had constituted a two-member committee to probe Sejal Pawar's remarks during stand-up comedian Pranit More’s show.

During the comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, Pawar had allegedly made derogatory comments regarding medical cadavers and deceased male bodies used for educational purposes, which authorities flagged as highly disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased.

KEM authorities have directed Pawar not to attend classes or visit the college for the next 15 days until the detailed inquiry is completed. She has also been barred from entering the KEM Medical College and Hospital campus during this period.

Additionally, hospital authorities have spoken to her parents and informed them about the allegations regarding their daughter's conduct.

KEM authorities further said they would conduct a detailed inquiry into Pawar’s remarks and conduct. For this purpose, a five-member committee has been constituted, and Sejal will be given an opportunity to present her side before the panel submits its final report.

As she is a medical student, the committee will examine relevant student conduct guidelines and determine appropriate action based on its findings. Authorities also said that her alleged remarks were objectionable and had tarnished the image of KEM Medical College and Hospital.

The institute reiterated that the matter will be handled with seriousness, sensitivity and procedural fairness.

Further action will be taken strictly in accordance with applicable National Medical Commission (NMC), Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and institutional norms, after receipt of the detailed inquiry report, a statement said.

No final conclusion should be inferred at this stage, as the comprehensive inquiry process is presently underway, it added.