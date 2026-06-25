Sena MP 'threatens to kill' journalists over question on defection; Sanjay Raut demands arrest

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Dina Patil, who recently defected to the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led party, has come under fire after he threatened to assault and kill journalists over asking him "troubling" questions.

The Mumbai North East MP was infuriarated when journalists asked him regarding his daughter and BMC coorporator Rajul Patil chosing to stay with the Uddhav Thackarey-led Shiv Sena, even as he defected to Shinde's party along with five other parliamentarians.

Irked by the question, Patil allegedly threatened to hurl a bomb and kill the journalists, while also stating that he had previously killed five people. The MP warned that if the journalists did not turn off their cameras, he would 'forget that he is an elected MP and the consequences would be serious.'

"The anger should not go to my head otherwise I will lose my cool. If you come again and ask such questions, you will not return... I will show my power and strength, do not come in my way. I have tolerated a lot and will not do the same anymore," Patil said.

He also urged the media not to ask "troubling questions and spoil" the atmosphere.

"I am giving you respect so you should also do the same. Journalists should not ask troubling questions and try to spoil the situation. I had offered them food and other things but they continue to trouble me by asking hard questions over my decision," he said.

Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, demanding Patil's arrest under terror-related charges and an investigation into his claims regarding killing five people.

"Mr Patil stated, 'Don't mess with me; take out life insurance before protesting against me. I will send you straight to the crematorium or to the hospital.' While issuing the threat, he further adds, 'I have killed five people before.' (An investigation should be conducted into who these five individuals were and when and why Sanjay Patil killed them; since the accused has himself confessed, a murder case should be registered against him)," Raut said in his letter.

Alleging an environment of anxiety among the public, Raut warned against legal action and called for immediate action by the police.