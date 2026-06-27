'Theft of youth's future': Rahul Gandhi on Maharashtra TET 2026 'paper leak'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described the alleged paper leak and postponement of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) as "theft" with the future of youngsters.

"Another paper leak. Another exam cancelled. This time, Maharashtra's TET. The country's education and examination system has been turned into a system of extortion, leaving every youngster in the country insecure," Rahul said in a post in Hindi on X.

"This is not just a paper leak, it is the theft of the youth's future," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha added.