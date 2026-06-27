'Will take to the streets': NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar announces 'non-political' protest for farmers on June 29

Demanding an unconditional farm loan waiver and raising a host of issues affecting farmers, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday announced a "non-political" protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on June 29 and warned of a stronger agitation if the state government fails to respond.

Speaking at a press conference in Jalna after holding a meeting with party leaders and workers, Pawar outlined the party's stand on farmers' issues and criticised the state government over several matters, including the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme.

"A non-political protest will begin at 10.30 am. We will take to the streets, and if required, we will hold 'Rasta Roko', public meetings and even 'Jail Bharo' protests," he said.

Pawar alleged that the state government's conditions for the farm loan waiver would leave nearly 70 per cent of farmers ineligible for the benefit.

"The government is only playing with words. Because of the conditions imposed, around 70 per cent of farmers may not get the loan waiver. The government's policies are causing injustice to farmers," he alleged.

He said several opposition leaders, including NCP MP Supriya Sule, state president Shashikant Shinde, former minister Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal and farmer leader Ajit Navale, will participate in the protest.