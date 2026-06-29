NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar launches protest over farm loan waiver, accuses Maharashtra govt of 'betrayal'

Accusing the Maharashtra government of "betraying" cultivators by failing to hold promised discussions on its new farm loan waiver scheme, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Monday launched a protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Talking to reporters ahead of the agitation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pawar alleged that the government was attempting to suppress the demonstration with heavy police deployment, and threatened to launch a "jail bharo" movement.

Earlier this month, the opposition party leader went on an indefinite hunger strike at Pandharpur in Solapur district seeking the removal of "stringent" conditions from the state government’s 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karja-mukti Yojana'. He subsequently called off the strike after he was assured of a meeting to discuss the issues.

The Karjat-Jamkhed MLA noted that the protest in Pandharpur was suspended after state minister Girish Mahajan assured farmers that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would convene a meeting before the legislature's monsoon session.

"When Minister Girish Mahajan came to Pandharpur, it was decided that a meeting would be held before the monsoon session to discuss our demands. We withdrew our agitation in good faith, but a week into the session, no meeting has taken place. The government has betrayed us,'' he said.

On June 2, the Maharashtra cabinet approved the Rs 36,585-crore farm loan waiver scheme, which is expected to benefit nearly 56 lakh cultivators.

Pawar has been pressing for a blanket loan waiver for farmers.

He claimed that around 1,000 police personnel, including riot control units, had been deployed at the protest venue and alleged a possibility that the government could try to suppress the agitation.

"If the government tries to suppress the agitation, we will launch a 'jail bharo' agitation. Nearly 1,000 police personnel, including crowd-control units, are deployed for the agitation. The agitation can be suppressed. The officers authorised to carry out a lathi-charge are also here. It depends on the government now, and we will see in a few hours,'' he said.