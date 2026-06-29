Pune fort murder: Court extends Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary's police custody till July 3

PUNE: A Pune court on Monday extended the police custody of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary till July 3 to enable investigators to carry out further probe into the murder of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal and establish how the crime was executed.

The Pune Rural Police sought an extension of custody, saying that while the investigation had established a criminal conspiracy, more time was needed to prove that Agarwal was murdered by Siya Goyal at Lohagad Fort.

Siya Goyal and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, were arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy and murdering Agarwal, who was engaged to Siya and was scheduled to marry her.

Seeking seven more days of police custody, the prosecution told the court that investigators needed to take both accused to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene and recover several items linked to the case.

Police said they were yet to recover Agarwal's passport, which was allegedly torn by Siya before their planned trip to Bali.