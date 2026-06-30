'Eye-wash announcement': Congress questions Maharashtra govt's funding plan for farm loan waiver

The Congress on Tuesday said that the Maharashtra government's Rs 36,500 crore farm loan waiver was an "eye-wash", noting that the supplementary demands tabled in the legislature allocated only Rs 20,000 crore for the scheme.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar questioned how the BJP-led Mahayuti government plans to bridge the remaining gap of around Rs 16,000 crore.

"The government has said it would transfer the entire loan waiver amount to banks in a one-time settlement. From where will it raise the remaining Rs 16,000 crore? It means that the announcement is an eye-wash. The figures of beneficiaries are inflated, and we exposed this in the assembly yesterday," he claimed.