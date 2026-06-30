Uddhav faces fresh setback as Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir files Mahayuti nomination for Council Dy Chairman

The Shiv Sena (UBT) suffered another setback on Tuesday after senior leader Sachin Ahir filed his nomination for the post of Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairman as the Mahayuti candidate, backing the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Ahir, considered a close confidant of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, filed his nomination in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

The development comes just days after six Lok Sabha MPs quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to join the ruling Shiv Sena.

Confirming the opposition's choice for the post, Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said MLC Jagannath Abhyankar is the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate.

Reacting to Ahir's move, state Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan, "Sachin Ahir is a senior MLC and he has raised his voice for the people of Mumbai. I am happy that such an experienced leader is coming with the Shiv Sena. We have checked all the legal side, and then this decision was taken."

Seeking to downplay the setback, Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Raut said, "We have received many shocks, but the party was never finished.

This shock is not a big one for Shiv Sena (UBT)," he told reporters in Vidhan Bhavan.

(With inputs from PTI)