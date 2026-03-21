Maharashtra Women's Commission chief's resignation forwarded to CM for further action: Sunetra Pawar

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who heads the ruling NCP, on Saturday said she has forwarded the resignation of Rupali Chakankar, who stepped down as the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for further action.

Chakankar on Friday tendered her resignation after facing flak from the opposition parties over her association with rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat.

Chakankar, who is also the NCP women's wing chief, submitted the resignation letter to Sunetra Pawar on Friday.

Prior to that, Chakankar met CM Fadnavis, who asked her to resign, sources said.

In a statement, Sunetra Pawar said Chakankar decided to step down in view of the prevailing situation and the ongoing inquiry into the arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.

"Chakankar has tendered her resignation considering the current circumstances and the investigation underway.

To ensure that the probe is conducted in a fair and transparent manner, I have forwarded her resignation to the Chief Minister for further process," Pawar said.