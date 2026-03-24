Iran war halts Marathwada turmeric exports, prices drop in domestic market

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: The ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has halted turmeric exports from Maharashtra's Marathwada region, causing domestic prices to crash from Rs 16,500 to Rs 13,000 per quintal.

Shiv Sena MLC Hemant Patil on Tuesday said that turmeric cultivated in Marathwada is exported to the Gulf and African countries, but the war that broke out last month has halted exports completely.

Turmeric is a cash crop cultivated in nearly 2 lakh acres in Hingoli district, and the Vasmat variety received a Geographical Identification (GI) tag in 2024.

Containers of turmeric from Hingoli and adjoining regions are shipped out of the country from Tamil Nadu and Kerala after processing, said Patil, who also heads the Balasaheb Thackeray Turmeric Research and Training Centre in Hingoli.

"Hingoli, Nanded, Wardha, Parbhani, Yavatmal and Washim are the turmeric belts in Marathwada. These districts produce nearly 25 lakh tonnes of the crop. The land under turmeric cultivation in Hingoli district alone is around 2 lakh hectares," he said.

Prakash Soni, a turmeric trader from Hingoli, said the Iran war has not only completely halted the exports, but the price of the produce in the domestic market has also taken a hit.

"Before the war, turmeric was being sold at Rs 16,500 per quintal. The price has now reached Rs 13,000. The price will drop further if the war continues," he said.

According to data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India exported turmeric worth USD 341.54 million in 2024-25, with Maharashtra alone accounting for USD 155.35 million. The produce was exported to Bangladesh, the UAE, the US, Malaysia and Morocco.