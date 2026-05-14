MNS chief Raj Thackeray extends support to TN CM Vijay's demand to abolish NEET exam

MUMBAI: MNS chief Raj Thackeray supported the newly elected TN Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph's demand to cancel the NEET UG exam, as it benefits students belonging to the Northern states more than the students from Southern states.
Raj Thackeray said that Maharashtra and the five Southern States together have more than 350 medical colleges, while several large Northern states have only 180 medical colleges.
“The people from North know how to bend the system for their own advantage. The serious question is whether we are going to hand over our medical health to the students who are getting admission in medical through manipulation and leaked exam papers? The system is completely rotten. Let the respective states decide on the method they want to adopt for the medical admission,” Raj Thackeray said.
He alleged that coaching classes involved in preparing students for NEET were also part of the wider system of corruption surrounding the examination process.
“The newly elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, is also insisting on cancelling the NEET exam. The exam's current system is unfair for Southern states and favours Northern states. I request the ministers in the Maharashtra government to extend support to the demands of the Southern states in this regard," he remarked.
"Maharashtra’s medical colleges should primarily benefit students from the state. What is the purpose of the current system in the State if local students were unable to secure admission?” Raj Thackeray said.
He criticised the Centre’s response to the recent paper leak controversy, stating that cancelling the examination and ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry was not enough.