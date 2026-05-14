MNS chief Raj Thackeray extends support to TN CM Vijay's demand to abolish NEET exam

MUMBAI: MNS chief Raj Thackeray supported the newly elected TN Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph's demand to cancel the NEET UG exam, as it benefits students belonging to the Northern states more than the students from Southern states.

Raj Thackeray said that Maharashtra and the five Southern States together have more than 350 medical colleges, while several large Northern states have only 180 medical colleges.

“The people from North know how to bend the system for their own advantage. The serious question is whether we are going to hand over our medical health to the students who are getting admission in medical through manipulation and leaked exam papers? The system is completely rotten. Let the respective states decide on the method they want to adopt for the medical admission,” Raj Thackeray said.