'Small issue': Fadnavis downplays Dia Mirza video row as Congress demands BJP apology

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dismissed the controversy over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) deletion of actor Dia Mirza's anti-firecracker campaign video as a "small issue", even as the Bombay High Court expressed "deep pain and displeasure" over the episode and the Congress demanded an apology from the BJP and action against civic officials responsible.
The controversy erupted on Monday after the BMC selectively removed Mirza's video from its social media platforms following objections from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam and Mayor Ritu Tawde's comments labelling the actor "anti-Hindu".
Mirza's clip, part of the civic body's eco-friendly Diwali campaign, urged people to avoid noise and air pollution.
However, campaign videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, continued to remain on the BMC's X and Instagram accounts.
Taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the issue while hearing a public interest litigation on pollution, the Bombay HC on Tuesday expressed "deep pain and displeasure" over the controversy, criticised the "petty mindset" of certain people, particularly elected representatives, and suggested that the civic body re-upload Mirza's video.
The court also reminded those concerned that India is a secular nation.
Reacting to the court's observations, Fadnavis said the High Court had not reprimanded the civic body and maintained that the controversy was not an issue at his level.
"I don't think the High Court has reprimanded the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. It might have expressed some opinion, because the case itself had not gone to the High Court. So, where is the question of reprimanding it?" he told reporters in Pune.
Asked about the deletion of Mirza's video, the chief minister said the decision was at the discretion of the civic body. "Yes, it was deleted. It is the Mumbai municipal corporation's wish. While operating its social media handle, what to retain and what to remove is the authority of the person who owns the handle. They have done that," he said.
"Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but she is not a very big leader of India. Therefore, I feel this is not an issue of my level. Ask me questions on issues of my level," Fadnavis added.
Meanwhile, the Congress demanded an apology from the BJP and action against BMC officials responsible for removing the video, describing the High Court's observations as a "slap" to BJP leaders.
Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "If BJP leaders, including Ameet Satam, and others indulging in hate politics have even a little sense of shame, they should apologise to the country."
He also demanded action against the officials responsible for deleting the video, reiterating that the move was unconstitutional and illegal.
The High Court has strongly reminded BJP leaders that India is a secular country and such actions would not be tolerated, Sawant said, describing the court's observations as a "slap" to saffron party leaders.
BJP MLA Ram Kadam, meanwhile, criticised Mirza, questioning her understanding of Sanatan Hindu traditions and saying celebrities should refrain from commenting on religions about which they lack knowledge.
"Dia Mirza is a talented artiste. If she tries to educate people about her art or the religion she belongs to, one can understand that. But what does she know about Sanatan Hindu Dharma? Diwali is not about 10 people getting together and partying. That is not what Diwali is," Kadam said.
He said that Hinduism is the most tolerant religion, and its core principle is to live without causing inconvenience to others, to care for others and not inflict pain on anyone.
"Celebrities and film artistes should speak about what they know. What is the need to interfere in other religions when they do not know about them? This is the question being asked by Sanatan Hindus," the MLA said.
(With inputs from PTI)