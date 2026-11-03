'Small issue': Fadnavis downplays Dia Mirza video row as Congress demands BJP apology

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dismissed the controversy over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) deletion of actor Dia Mirza's anti-firecracker campaign video as a "small issue", even as the Bombay High Court expressed "deep pain and displeasure" over the episode and the Congress demanded an apology from the BJP and action against civic officials responsible.

The controversy erupted on Monday after the BMC selectively removed Mirza's video from its social media platforms following objections from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam and Mayor Ritu Tawde's comments labelling the actor "anti-Hindu".

Mirza's clip, part of the civic body's eco-friendly Diwali campaign, urged people to avoid noise and air pollution.

However, campaign videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, continued to remain on the BMC's X and Instagram accounts.

Taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the issue while hearing a public interest litigation on pollution, the Bombay HC on Tuesday expressed "deep pain and displeasure" over the controversy, criticised the "petty mindset" of certain people, particularly elected representatives, and suggested that the civic body re-upload Mirza's video.

The court also reminded those concerned that India is a secular nation.

Reacting to the court's observations, Fadnavis said the High Court had not reprimanded the civic body and maintained that the controversy was not an issue at his level.

"I don't think the High Court has reprimanded the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. It might have expressed some opinion, because the case itself had not gone to the High Court. So, where is the question of reprimanding it?" he told reporters in Pune.