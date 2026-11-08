NCP (SP) will not join NDA, says Sanjay Raut; targets Modi, Fadnavis over Diwali visits

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday ruled out the possibility of Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), amid renewed speculation about a merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party.

"The NCP (SP) headed by Sharad Pawar won't join the NDA," Raut told reporters.

Speculation over a merger intensified this week after leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met Sharad Pawar, who was recently hospitalised with a chest infection.

While Parth Pawar met the NCP (SP) chief at his Mumbai residence, Patel called on him at Breach Candy Hospital. A video that went viral purportedly showed the two discussing a possible meeting after November 10.

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare had also claimed that the merger of the two factions would have been completed in February had Ajit Pawar been alive.