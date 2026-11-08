NCP (SP) will not join NDA, says Sanjay Raut; targets Modi, Fadnavis over Diwali visits

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday ruled out the possibility of Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), amid renewed speculation about a merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party.
"The NCP (SP) headed by Sharad Pawar won't join the NDA," Raut told reporters.
Speculation over a merger intensified this week after leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met Sharad Pawar, who was recently hospitalised with a chest infection.
While Parth Pawar met the NCP (SP) chief at his Mumbai residence, Patel called on him at Breach Candy Hospital. A video that went viral purportedly showed the two discussing a possible meeting after November 10.
NCP state president Sunil Tatkare had also claimed that the merger of the two factions would have been completed in February had Ajit Pawar been alive.
Raut also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for celebrating Diwali with security personnel and farmers, respectively, calling such visits "one-day affairs".
Referring to Modi's Diwali visit to a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Sunday, Raut said the gesture would not prevent Chinese incursions or terror attacks such as those in Pulwama and Pahalgam.
"The prime minister is spending Diwali with (CRPF) soldiers, but that does not stop Chinese incursions into Indian territory or Pulwama and Pahalgam-type attacks," he said.
Targeting Fadnavis, who celebrated Diwali with farmers in Lohari Savanga village in Nagpur over the weekend, Raut said such visits would do little to ease their distress amid drought conditions.
He said the government must take concrete measures to address farmers' problems and visit them regularly instead of limiting its outreach to festival occasions.
(With inputs from PTI)