Farmers protest in Kolhapur against Maharashtra government's Gokul board move

MUMBAI: Thousands of milk-producing farmers took to the streets against the BJP-led Maharashtra government in Kolhapur, protesting and demanding the rescinding of the state government's decision to give voting rights to four directors appointed to the Gokul Milk Federation.
Congress leader Satej Patil and farmer leader Raju Shetty organised the massive protest under the banner of the Sangharsh Morcha, where dairy farmers from across Kolhapur district, along with supporters from neighbouring Sangli and Satara, participated in the march at Dasara Chowk in Kolhapur.
During the protest, several farmers brought their cattle, underlining their opposition to what they described as government interference in a cooperative institution built around milk producers. Local lawyers also participated, carrying black flags and banners opposing the government's decision.
The protest came against the backdrop of the Maharashtra Cabinet's November 4 decision to amend the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, allowing the government to nominate five members to the managing committees of cooperative institutions with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 500 crore.
Of the five nominees, four will have voting rights, while the fifth will be a government officer not below the rank of assistant registrar without voting rights. The nominated members, however, will not be eligible to contest elections for office-bearer posts.
The government's decision has triggered a major controversy because of the recent Gokul board elections held on October 19. The Congress-led Samvichari Aghadi won 13 of the 25 seats, while the BJP-led Mahayuti panel secured 12. The outcome gave the opposition-backed panel a narrow majority in the influential dairy cooperative, which has an annual turnover of more than Rs 4,000 crore.
Opposition leaders allege that the government has introduced the amendment to alter the electoral arithmetic after the Mahayuti failed to secure a majority. With four government-nominated members enjoying voting rights, the ruling alliance could potentially increase its strength from 12 to 16, against the 13 elected Congress-led panel directors.
The Opposition alleged that the state government's decision was an attempt to overturn the mandate of nearly 5.5 lakh milk producers represented through the cooperative's electoral process.
The controversy intensified after the election of Gokul's chairman was stalled because of a lack of quorum. Under the cooperative's bylaws, at least 14 directors are required to be present for the chairman's election. The 12 Mahayuti-backed directors remained absent from the earlier meeting, preventing the 13-member opposition-backed group from completing the process.
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court refused to stay the state government's decision and allowed the election of Gokul chairman on November 10, 2026. The court asked that the votes of state government-appointed directors be kept in a sealed cover. The entire election process must also be video-recorded. The election result will be declared, but its validity will remain subject to the final outcome of the court proceedings scheduled for November 25.