Farmers protest in Kolhapur against Maharashtra government's Gokul board move

MUMBAI: Thousands of milk-producing farmers took to the streets against the BJP-led Maharashtra government in Kolhapur, protesting and demanding the rescinding of the state government's decision to give voting rights to four directors appointed to the Gokul Milk Federation.

Congress leader Satej Patil and farmer leader Raju Shetty organised the massive protest under the banner of the Sangharsh Morcha, where dairy farmers from across Kolhapur district, along with supporters from neighbouring Sangli and Satara, participated in the march at Dasara Chowk in Kolhapur.

During the protest, several farmers brought their cattle, underlining their opposition to what they described as government interference in a cooperative institution built around milk producers. Local lawyers also participated, carrying black flags and banners opposing the government's decision.

The protest came against the backdrop of the Maharashtra Cabinet's November 4 decision to amend the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, allowing the government to nominate five members to the managing committees of cooperative institutions with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 500 crore.

Of the five nominees, four will have voting rights, while the fifth will be a government officer not below the rank of assistant registrar without voting rights. The nominated members, however, will not be eligible to contest elections for office-bearer posts.