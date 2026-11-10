Mahayuti's Rajesh Patil elected Gokul Dairy chairman after keenly contested poll

NCP leader and former MLA Rajesh Patil, who contested as a Mahayuti candidate, was elected chairman of Gokul Dairy in Kolhapur on Tuesday after a closely fought election.

The election for the chairman's post took place amid a massive political controversy over the BJP-led Maharashtra government's decision to nominate four directors with voting rights after a panel backed by Congress MLC Satej Patil won a narrow 13-12 majority in the last month's election to the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, popularly known as Gokul Dairy.

The Bombay High Court had on Monday refused to grant a stay to the government's ordinance conferring voting rights on the four nominated directors, even as Opposition leaders and dairy farmers staged a massive protest in Kolhapur alleging a "blatant assault on cooperative democracy."

The Aurangabad bench of the High Court ruled that the four nominated directors can participate in the election, but their votes be kept in a separate ballot box.

Patil secured 16 votes, said BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik.

He would work with all 25 elected directors, four government-nominated directors and two co-opted directors during his one-year tenure to safeguard the interests of milk producers, the cooperative and its employees, Patil said after the election.