MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah honouring the memory of late NCP leader Ajit Pawar was "unfortunate", as the BJP had once harassed Pawar by levelling allegations of a Rs 70,000 crore scam.
He expected Shah to apologise to Pawar and state that the allegations were untrue, the former Maharashtra chief minister said while speaking to reporters here.
Asked about the buzz about a merger of the two NCP factions, Thackeray said the matter concerned the two parties and he would offer his opinion only if it was sought. The NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar is Thackeray's ally.
"This (Shah unveiling Ajit Pawar's bust) was unfortunate, because Ajit Pawar's life had been made miserable (by the BJP) with the allegations of Rs 70,000 crore scam," Thackeray said.
Speaking after unveiling Pawar's bust at the Zilla Parishad office in Pune on Monday, Shah had described his death in an air crash in January as an "irreparable loss" to Maharashtra, and said his work culture would serve as a "university" for the future generations of political leaders.
"Ajit Pawar would have been happy had he (Shah) said these things when he was alive," Thackeray further said.
The Sena (UBT) chief also said that the Union Home Minister should visit conflict-hit Manipur, and also go to Arunachal Pradesh where people are fighting against Chinese incursions alongside the security forces.
Governance and the BJP were a contradiction in terms, Thackeray said.
He also asserted that there was no alternative to regime change in the country as currently it was in the hands of those who only talk.
When the Opposition targeted the Union Home Minister for police action against Gen Z during the NEET paper leak protests, Shah failed to come to Parliament to respond to the charges, Thackeray said.
Referring to the coming Assembly elections in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, he said people should not forget the hardship they had faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.