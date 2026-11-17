MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah honouring the memory of late NCP leader Ajit Pawar was "unfortunate", as the BJP had once harassed Pawar by levelling allegations of a Rs 70,000 crore scam.

He expected Shah to apologise to Pawar and state that the allegations were untrue, the former Maharashtra chief minister said while speaking to reporters here.

Asked about the buzz about a merger of the two NCP factions, Thackeray said the matter concerned the two parties and he would offer his opinion only if it was sought. The NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar is Thackeray's ally.

"This (Shah unveiling Ajit Pawar's bust) was unfortunate, because Ajit Pawar's life had been made miserable (by the BJP) with the allegations of Rs 70,000 crore scam," Thackeray said.