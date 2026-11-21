MUMBAI: Maharashtra's agricultural sector is facing a difficult year, with deficient monsoon rainfall and inadequate soil moisture severely affecting Rabi sowing across the state.
This year, Maharashtra has reported the lowest sowing in recent history at just 17 per cent, or 10.02 lakh hectares, lower than the 47.29 lakh hectares recorded during the major drought year of 1972.
According to the Maharashtra Agriculture Department's crop-wise and division-wise sowing report for the 2026–27 agricultural season, only 10.02 lakh hectares had been covered under Rabi crops by November 16, accounting for barely 17% of the state's normal average sowing area of 57.80 lakh hectares.
The situation is considerably worse than last year. By November 17, 2025, Rabi sowing had covered approximately 16.51 lakh hectares, compared with 10.02 lakh hectares this season. This represents a shortfall of nearly 6.49 lakh hectares, highlighting the impact of prolonged dry spells and inadequate post-monsoon rainfall on agricultural operations.
Latur division has recorded the highest Rabi sowing in the state at 2.36 lakh hectares. However, even this division has covered only 16% of its normal average area. Pune division follows with 1.86 lakh hectares, followed by Amravati at 1.48 lakh hectares, Kolhapur at 1.24 lakh hectares, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 1.08 lakh hectares and Nagpur at 1.06 lakh hectares.
Nashik division has recorded 91,498 hectares, while the Konkan division has reported only 1,579 hectares of Rabi sowing.
The crop-wise figures indicate that farmers are increasingly prioritising cereals and pulses, particularly relatively less water-intensive crops. Cereals have been sown across 5.29 lakh hectares and pulses across 4.61 lakh hectares, taking the total foodgrain coverage to 9.92 lakh hectares.
Oilseed cultivation, however, remains limited to just 11,645 hectares, representing approximately 17% of its normal seasonal area.
Among individual crops, Rabi-season jowar and gram have emerged as the major choices for farmers. According to the Agriculture Department's earlier November 12 assessment, jowar cultivation had reached approximately 3.16 lakh hectares, while gram covered 3.79 lakh hectares. Maize was sown across 82,569 hectares, whereas wheat covered only 53,626 hectares, barely 5% of its normal average area.
The slow progress in wheat cultivation is particularly significant because the crop requires assured irrigation at critical stages. Agricultural universities have advised farmers to prioritise short-duration and less water-intensive crops such as gram, Rabi jowar and safflower, depending on water availability.
Agriculture officials have attributed the slow pace of sowing to deficient monsoon rainfall, inadequate retreating monsoon showers and declining soil moisture.
Farmers in several drought-prone districts of Marathwada and western Maharashtra have either postponed sowing or restricted cultivation to fields with assured irrigation facilities.
The Kharif season has also witnessed uneven sowing patterns, with the overall acreage falling short of the state's target and several major crops recording a decline compared with the previous year.
According to the Agriculture Department figures reported in September, Maharashtra had completed approximately 95.1% of its targeted Kharif sowing by September 2.
Crops had been sown across 1.36 crore hectares against the targeted 1.43 crore hectares. The corresponding area during the previous year was approximately 1.42 crore hectares.