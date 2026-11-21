MUMBAI: Maharashtra's agricultural sector is facing a difficult year, with deficient monsoon rainfall and inadequate soil moisture severely affecting Rabi sowing across the state.

This year, Maharashtra has reported the lowest sowing in recent history at just 17 per cent, or 10.02 lakh hectares, lower than the 47.29 lakh hectares recorded during the major drought year of 1972.

According to the Maharashtra Agriculture Department's crop-wise and division-wise sowing report for the 2026–27 agricultural season, only 10.02 lakh hectares had been covered under Rabi crops by November 16, accounting for barely 17% of the state's normal average sowing area of 57.80 lakh hectares.

The situation is considerably worse than last year. By November 17, 2025, Rabi sowing had covered approximately 16.51 lakh hectares, compared with 10.02 lakh hectares this season. This represents a shortfall of nearly 6.49 lakh hectares, highlighting the impact of prolonged dry spells and inadequate post-monsoon rainfall on agricultural operations.

Latur division has recorded the highest Rabi sowing in the state at 2.36 lakh hectares. However, even this division has covered only 16% of its normal average area. Pune division follows with 1.86 lakh hectares, followed by Amravati at 1.48 lakh hectares, Kolhapur at 1.24 lakh hectares, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 1.08 lakh hectares and Nagpur at 1.06 lakh hectares.

Nashik division has recorded 91,498 hectares, while the Konkan division has reported only 1,579 hectares of Rabi sowing.

The crop-wise figures indicate that farmers are increasingly prioritising cereals and pulses, particularly relatively less water-intensive crops. Cereals have been sown across 5.29 lakh hectares and pulses across 4.61 lakh hectares, taking the total foodgrain coverage to 9.92 lakh hectares.

Oilseed cultivation, however, remains limited to just 11,645 hectares, representing approximately 17% of its normal seasonal area.