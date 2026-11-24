MUMBAI: Amid reports of a possible new political alignment, NCP (SP) MLA and Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar is facing growing isolation within his own party organisation.
While Rohit Pawar has adopted a tough stand against the incumbent government on several issues, his party leadership appears to have softened its position, exposing differences over the faction's political strategy.
Notably, Rohit Pawar is facing resistance within his own party over his proposed tractor march to Nagpur to highlight farmers' issues. The development has exposed differences between him and the party leadership.
The party leadership has reportedly instructed Vidarbha's district and city-level office-bearers to stay away from the agitation being organised by Rohit Pawar.
The developments have assumed political significance amid speculation about a possible political realignment involving the Sharad Pawar-led faction, particularly following discussions about a possible NCP merger and the party's conditional willingness to support the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise.
Rohit Pawar, however, has maintained an independent and often aggressive position on several issues, including his opposition to the BJP-led government's policies and his criticism of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the circumstances surrounding the aircraft crash that killed former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Amid growing differences within the party, Rohit Pawar has decided to organise the 'Nyay Hakk Tractor Morcha' without using the NCP (SP)'s official election symbol, the tutari (trumpet).
The six-day agitation will begin at Shegaon in Buldhana district on December 4 and proceed towards Nagpur, where it is scheduled to culminate near the state legislature on December 9, during the winter session.
Rohit Pawar has maintained that the agitation is being organised under the guidance of Sharad Pawar but will not be an official NCP (SP) or Maha Vikas Aghadi programme.
He has also indicated that he would approach the Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to seek their participation in the agitation.
The march will focus on compensation for farmers affected by drought and unseasonal rainfall, as well as issues concerning agricultural labourers and other sections dependent on the rural economy.
Among the principal demands are the immediate disbursement of assistance announced following last year's heavy rainfall, suspension of microfinance loan recoveries for two years, a separate employment guarantee scheme for agricultural labourers and financial assistance for fishermen.
Meanwhile, BJP MLC Parinay Phuke claimed that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) had clipped Rohit Pawar's political wings because senior leaders feared another split in the organisation. He alleged that Rohit was attempting to establish himself as a prominent political face by repeatedly raising politically sensitive issues.
Phuke further claimed that Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule were uncomfortable with Rohit's growing political ambitions.
However, former Maharashtra Home Minister and senior NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh dismissed speculation that Rohit Pawar was being deliberately sidelined within the party. He also rejected suggestions that Rohit Pawar could break away from the Sharad Pawar-led faction in the event of a new political alignment.
Deshmukh said Rohit Pawar would not go against Sharad Pawar's directions. Referring to the party's position on delimitation, he said the faction had extended conditional support to the proposal.