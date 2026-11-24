MUMBAI: Amid reports of a possible new political alignment, NCP (SP) MLA and Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar is facing growing isolation within his own party organisation.

While Rohit Pawar has adopted a tough stand against the incumbent government on several issues, his party leadership appears to have softened its position, exposing differences over the faction's political strategy.

Notably, Rohit Pawar is facing resistance within his own party over his proposed tractor march to Nagpur to highlight farmers' issues. The development has exposed differences between him and the party leadership.

The party leadership has reportedly instructed Vidarbha's district and city-level office-bearers to stay away from the agitation being organised by Rohit Pawar.

The developments have assumed political significance amid speculation about a possible political realignment involving the Sharad Pawar-led faction, particularly following discussions about a possible NCP merger and the party's conditional willingness to support the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise.

Rohit Pawar, however, has maintained an independent and often aggressive position on several issues, including his opposition to the BJP-led government's policies and his criticism of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the circumstances surrounding the aircraft crash that killed former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Amid growing differences within the party, Rohit Pawar has decided to organise the 'Nyay Hakk Tractor Morcha' without using the NCP (SP)'s official election symbol, the tutari (trumpet).

The six-day agitation will begin at Shegaon in Buldhana district on December 4 and proceed towards Nagpur, where it is scheduled to culminate near the state legislature on December 9, during the winter session.