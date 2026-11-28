The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has hit out at its ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), over reports that it may support the BJP-led central government on the proposed delimitation legislation.

In a post on X, the Maharashtra Congress reminded NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and working president Supriya Sule that the Congress had sacrificed its own claim to a Rajya Sabha seat earlier this year to ensure the 85-year-old veteran leader was re-elected to the Upper House.

"The Congress party had stood firmly behind Sharad Pawar right to the end to send him back to the Rajya Sabha at the age of 85. Elections were due to be held in March 2026 for Maharashtra’s 7 Rajya Sabha seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) had just 10 MLAs. A candidate needed 36 votes to get elected. Congress had 16 MLAs, while Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had 20," he said.

The Maharashtra Congress further claimed that NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule had personally approached top Congress leaders seeking their backing for her father's nomination.

The Congress party decided to sacrifice its claim over the seat. However, now the same Sharad Pawar is backing the Delimitation Bill proposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).