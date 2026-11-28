MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has launched a sharp attack on veteran politician Sharad Pawar over the stand taken by his Nationalist Congress Party SP on the proposed delimitation legislation, accusing the NCP SP by compromising its political ideology and progressive credentials for the sake of power.

Vijay Wadettiwar made personal remarks against Pawar, referring to his long political career and accusing him of repeatedly betraying political allies.

“Sharad Pawar is 85 years old and has spent his entire political life advocating progressive ideology. We never expected a leader with such a political background to align with forces that oppose progressive politics. Pawar’s history is one of stabbing others in the back, and the country knows it. This party does not know how to survive without power,” Wadettiwar alleged.

Wadettiwar said the NCP (SP) was free to take its own political decisions but should not associate the Congress with its position. He also maintained that the Congress had never undertaken delimitation in a manner that increased the number of constituencies for political convenience.

His remarks have brought the differences between the Congress and the NCP (SP) into sharper focus at a time when Opposition parties are attempting to formulate a collective strategy against the proposed delimitation exercise.