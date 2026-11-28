MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has launched a sharp attack on veteran politician Sharad Pawar over the stand taken by his Nationalist Congress Party SP on the proposed delimitation legislation, accusing the NCP SP by compromising its political ideology and progressive credentials for the sake of power.
Vijay Wadettiwar made personal remarks against Pawar, referring to his long political career and accusing him of repeatedly betraying political allies.
“Sharad Pawar is 85 years old and has spent his entire political life advocating progressive ideology. We never expected a leader with such a political background to align with forces that oppose progressive politics. Pawar’s history is one of stabbing others in the back, and the country knows it. This party does not know how to survive without power,” Wadettiwar alleged.
Wadettiwar said the NCP (SP) was free to take its own political decisions but should not associate the Congress with its position. He also maintained that the Congress had never undertaken delimitation in a manner that increased the number of constituencies for political convenience.
His remarks have brought the differences between the Congress and the NCP (SP) into sharper focus at a time when Opposition parties are attempting to formulate a collective strategy against the proposed delimitation exercise.
NCP SP hit back to Congress saying Congress was in power due to Sharad Pawar, therefore the Congress has no right to speak against him. NCP SP spokesperson said that in 2004, NCP has largest numbers of MLAs despite that NCP and Sharad Pawar shown the big heart and gave Chief minister post to Congress in Maharashtra.
Wadettiwar’s latest attack indicates that the disagreement over delimitation is no longer confined to the technical provisions of the proposed legislation but has also become a political issue between two allies in Maharashtra.
Congress leader said that Sharad Pawar backstabbed Vasantdada Patil, the erstwhile chief minister of Maharashtra to become the chief minister with support of BJP formally known as Janta Party in 1978. He said Mr Pawar is repeating the history after 48 years.
The controversy erupted after senior NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad announced on Friday that his party had decided to support the delimitation Bill following discussions with Sharad Pawar.
Awhad said the party would support the legislation provided it ensured a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states.
However, NCP (SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule maintained that the party would examine the draft legislation before taking a final position in Parliament. This apparent difference in communication has added to the uncertainty surrounding the party’s stand.
The NCP (SP), which has eight members in the Lok Sabha, is expected to play an important role when Parliament takes up the proposed legislation during the special sitting beginning November 30.