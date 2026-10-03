IIT-B student suicide: Mumbai Police question professor Suryanarayana Doolla for 10 hours

The Mumbai Police questioned Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) professor Suryanarayana Doolla for nearly 10 hours in connection with the alleged suicide of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode, an official said on Saturday.
Doolla, who has been accused by Wakode’s parents of harassment and caste-based discrimination, denied the allegations during questioning on Thursday. His statement has been officially recorded, the official said.
Wakode was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.
The Powai Police registered an FIR against Doolla based on a complaint filed by Wakode’s father.
Wakode’s parents, who went on hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai seeking justice for their son, have alleged caste discrimination at the premier institute. They have demanded the arrest of Doolla and IIT-B Director Shirish Kedare.
The Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, has so far recorded the statements of around 40 people, including Wakode’s parents, students, friends, and institute and hostel staff, the official said.
Police are also likely to summon Kedare soon to record his statement in connection with the case, he added.
The IIT Bombay board had earlier constituted a 10-member committee to inquire into the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death.
(With inputs from PTI)