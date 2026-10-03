IIT-B student suicide: Mumbai Police question professor Suryanarayana Doolla for 10 hours

The Mumbai Police questioned Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) professor Suryanarayana Doolla for nearly 10 hours in connection with the alleged suicide of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode, an official said on Saturday.

Doolla, who has been accused by Wakode’s parents of harassment and caste-based discrimination, denied the allegations during questioning on Thursday. His statement has been officially recorded, the official said.

Wakode was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.