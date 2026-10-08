Maharashtra SIR: CEO announces measures to enrol eligible voters on rolls, dispose of claims and objections

The Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office has announced a series of special measures to "ensure" that all eligible voters are included in the electoral roll while preventing the inclusion of ineligible persons.

The measures are being implemented by voter registration officers across the state in line with directions issued by the Election Commission of India, the CEO’s office said on Thursday.

Voter registration camps are being organised at colleges and universities from October 5 to 9 to facilitate enrolment of young voters. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are assisting students in filling applications and addressing queries related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the CEO’s office said in a statement.

A special house-to-house campaign is also being conducted to identify eligible voters whose names are not included in the draft electoral roll. BLOs are collecting Form 6 from such new voters after verifying their eligibility.

For eligible citizens who are not available at home during the verification visits, special voter registration camps will be held at all polling stations on October 10 and 11, the statement said.