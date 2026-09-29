Maharashtra CEO writes to EC seeking more powers for EROs to handle voter 'discrepancies'

Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam has written to the Election Commission for changes in the ECINet software to enable Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to use their discretion regarding anomalies in electoral rolls, an official said on Tuesday.

The official in the state poll body told PTI that the senior IAS officer made the request to the Commission in a letter sent on September 24. The request has been accepted, he added.

“Chief electoral officers from all states do send their suggestions to the Commission frequently and it is nothing new,” the official said.

“The software is always centralised and notices are sent from there. We requested that EROs be allowed to take decisions on the notices regarding any discrepancy,” he said.

The Commission has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections for the SIR from September 30 to October 12 in Maharashtra.

Enumeration forms of as many as 2.07crore voters in the state could not be collected or were marked as absent, deceased, shifted or duplicate entries.

The letter flags "logical discrepancies" such as mismatches in a voter’s parents' names or age details, the official said. It also sought the power to exempt voters from a hearing when officers are satisfied with the documents submitted, he said.