Opposition slams Maharashtra govt, Pune police over FIR against students protesting MPSC paper leak

MUMBAI: The Opposition has criticised the BJP-led Maharashtra government and Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar over the registration of what it described as a bogus FIR against students protesting over the alleged paper leak and demanding the removal of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar questioned the police action, alleging that instead of taking action against Bhimanwar over the paper leak, the authorities had booked students who were demanding justice. He said that in BJP-ruled states, those who commit crimes are rewarded, while victims are punished by having FIRs registered against them.

Pune police have registered cases against 15 students in connection with their alleged unlawful protest in the city. Opposition leaders have demanded that the FIR against the students be cancelled.