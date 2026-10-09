Opposition slams Maharashtra govt, Pune police over FIR against students protesting MPSC paper leak

MUMBAI: The Opposition has criticised the BJP-led Maharashtra government and Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar over the registration of what it described as a bogus FIR against students protesting over the alleged paper leak and demanding the removal of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar questioned the police action, alleging that instead of taking action against Bhimanwar over the paper leak, the authorities had booked students who were demanding justice. He said that in BJP-ruled states, those who commit crimes are rewarded, while victims are punished by having FIRs registered against them.
Pune police have registered cases against 15 students in connection with their alleged unlawful protest in the city. Opposition leaders have demanded that the FIR against the students be cancelled.
In a post on social media, Pawar lashed out at Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar over the FIR against the student protesters.
“How many lies will you tell? How many false FIRs will you file?” Pawar asked the commissioner.
“The students' protest began on October 1. How was it that the police were seen near the Indulal Complex on that day, when Omkar Patil, Gajanan Shelke, Somnath Chavan and Sanket Kanse, who exposed the paper leak, were not present, even though they were in their village? While describing the students, Pramod Patil's gender is shown as female, while Priyanka Chaudhary's gender is shown as male. So many mistakes in the FIR? Looking at all these errors, the question arises whether the officer who filed the FIR became an officer with the help of a paper leak,” Pawar said.
He further alleged that the police were more concerned about pleasing their political bosses than addressing the grievances of students fighting for their rights.
“This is nothing but the government's pressure tactic against the students. But the students will not be intimidated by such tactics. All the offences mentioned in the FIR are bailable. We will seek legal advice and respond to the bogus FIR,” Pawar said.
Pawar added that if the government was serious about addressing the issue, it should remove what he described as the corrupt MPSC chairman, Vivek Bhimanwar, instead of registering what he termed a false FIR against the students.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated that the state government could not legally remove the MPSC chairman, as the post is constitutional and only the President of India can remove its incumbent.
However, Fadnavis said the state government was willing to initiate an inquiry against Bhimanwar. If he is found guilty, the government will recommend his removal to the President, he added.