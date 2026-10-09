Pune police book 14 students over protest against paper leak, MPSC Chairman’s removal

MUMBAI: Pune police registered an FIR against 15 students for unlawful protest over paper leak and removal of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.

The Pune police alleged that the protesting civil and competitive service exam aspirants’ demonstration violated prohibitory orders despite the cancellation of permission for their planned agitation. Police alleged that the protesting students are blocking and obstructing the traffic in Pune and causing inconvenience to nearby citizens.

The FIR has been registered against students who include Pramod Patil, Akshay Kamble, Aniket Deshmane, Pravin Mahadev Patil, Rishikesh Gangurde, Priyanka Chaudhary, Nitin Gite, Somnath Chavan, Omkar Patil, Gajanan Shelke, Ajit Kakade, Siddharth Panchange, Sanket Kanse, Siddharth Jambhulkar, and Sahebrao Kshirsagar. The accused have been booked under Sections 189(2), 189(3), 189(5), 126(2), 223, 270 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 37(1), 37(3), 135, 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act.