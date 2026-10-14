Maharashtra announces Rs 5,000 Diwali aid for drought-hit farmers, opposition calls it inadequate

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced Rs 5,000 as a Diwali gift to drought-affected farmers. This amount will be deposited into each farmer’s bank account ahead of the Diwali festival.

Maharashtra is facing a severe drought due to a lack of rainfall. The Maharashtra government has declared 85 per cent of the state’s region as drought-affected.

The state cabinet on Wednesday added 40 more talukas to the list of drought-hit talukas, while 265 talukas had earlier been declared drought-affected. So, out of 358 talukas, 305 have been declared drought-affected, and the state government’s 12 benefits, such as student fee waivers, the supply of fodder, and drinking water tanker facilities, have been extended to them.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that, as per past records, drought was generally declared in December, but his government proactively declared it early, looking at the grim situation on the ground. He said that since they declared a drought in advance, aid would be disbursed earlier.