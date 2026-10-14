Maharashtra announces Rs 5,000 Diwali aid for drought-hit farmers, opposition calls it inadequate

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced Rs 5,000 as a Diwali gift to drought-affected farmers. This amount will be deposited into each farmer’s bank account ahead of the Diwali festival.
Maharashtra is facing a severe drought due to a lack of rainfall. The Maharashtra government has declared 85 per cent of the state’s region as drought-affected.
The state cabinet on Wednesday added 40 more talukas to the list of drought-hit talukas, while 265 talukas had earlier been declared drought-affected. So, out of 358 talukas, 305 have been declared drought-affected, and the state government’s 12 benefits, such as student fee waivers, the supply of fodder, and drinking water tanker facilities, have been extended to them.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that, as per past records, drought was generally declared in December, but his government proactively declared it early, looking at the grim situation on the ground. He said that since they declared a drought in advance, aid would be disbursed earlier.
He said that, out of the total 358 talukas in Maharashtra, a majority are now facing severe water shortages due to insufficient rainfall and severe heat caused by El Niño.
“In the initial crop assessment, it has been revealed that crops have been badly damaged, and that has caused huge financial losses to the farmers. We promised many assurances. This Diwali is going to be difficult for farmers. It is going to be tough for them to manage during the festive season. We discussed this issue in the cabinet and decided to provide assistance of Rs 5,000 to farmers prior to the Diwali festival. The amount will be deposited into the farmers’ bank accounts. Apart from this, major damage compensation will also be given to farmers once damage assessments and panchnamas are done,” CM Fadnavis said, adding that they had also sought financial help from the central government, whose team recently visited the drought-affected regions.
He further added that the loan waiver money was being disbursed, and farmers had begun receiving it.
CM Devendra Fadnavis said that groundwater levels were shrinking day by day due to the drought. He said that this had resulted in a rise in demand for water tankers for drinking water. “The water tables have shrunk by three metres, and we are providing tankers. These tankers will be tracked via GPS. Till now, 16,000 illegal connections have been cut. We are extending all possible help to farmers in this tough time,” Fadnavis said.
Ajit Navale, secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, Maharashtra, said that the Rs 5,000 financial assistance to farmers was like rubbing salt into their wounds. He said this was nothing but a lame attempt to soothe the anger of farmers who were suffering badly.
Anil Deshmukh, NCP (SP) leader and former home minister, said that the incumbent government should not play with the emotions of farmers. He said the Rs 5,000 assistance to farmers was like making a joke of their losses. “The state government should immediately announce compensation of Rs 1 lakh per hectare for the damage, and that compensation should be given to farmers for up to three hectares of land,” Deshmukh demanded.