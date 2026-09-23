Latur, Dharashiv drought 'extremely serious', says CM Fadnavis, promises state aid

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday described the drought-like situation in Latur and Dharashiv in the Marathwada region as "extremely serious," noting that the two districts had received only half their normal rainfall this year, and pledged full assistance to affected farmers.

Fadnavis visited Nilanga tehsil in Latur, which is grappling with water shortages and crop losses, where he met farmers. He later toured parts of Dharashiv district and inspected soybean crops in the Barshi area of Solapur district in western Maharashtra.

"The situation is extremely serious. Latur and Dharashiv received only 50 per cent rainfall this year. The rainfall deficit has severely affected crops, particularly soybean," he told reporters, warning of drinking water and fodder shortages ahead.

"There is distress and anguish among farmers. But I have told them that the government will stand firmly behind them. We will provide all possible assistance. There will be no shortage of funds for drought relief," he said.

Fadnavis said crop loss surveys were largely a formality, conducted as a procedural requirement even though the extent of the damage was already evident.

"We have gathered all the reports and are taking action accordingly. The government has taken the drought situation very seriously and has started working. We are going to help the farmers, and our loan waiver scheme is also operational and will not be stopped. We are arranging water and fodder as well," he said.

The state government will issue a Government Resolution (GR) on the drought situation before Saturday to initiate relief measures, Fadnavis said.

"Wiping the tears of farmers is the government's first duty. We will certainly seek funds from the Centre under the NDRF norms. However, farmers will not be made to wait till central funds arrive. The state government will immediately start providing assistance from its own treasury," he said.