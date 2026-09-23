Latur, Dharashiv drought 'extremely serious', says CM Fadnavis, promises state aid

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday described the drought-like situation in Latur and Dharashiv in the Marathwada region as "extremely serious," noting that the two districts had received only half their normal rainfall this year, and pledged full assistance to affected farmers.
Fadnavis visited Nilanga tehsil in Latur, which is grappling with water shortages and crop losses, where he met farmers. He later toured parts of Dharashiv district and inspected soybean crops in the Barshi area of Solapur district in western Maharashtra.
"The situation is extremely serious. Latur and Dharashiv received only 50 per cent rainfall this year. The rainfall deficit has severely affected crops, particularly soybean," he told reporters, warning of drinking water and fodder shortages ahead.
"There is distress and anguish among farmers. But I have told them that the government will stand firmly behind them. We will provide all possible assistance. There will be no shortage of funds for drought relief," he said.
Fadnavis said crop loss surveys were largely a formality, conducted as a procedural requirement even though the extent of the damage was already evident.
"We have gathered all the reports and are taking action accordingly. The government has taken the drought situation very seriously and has started working. We are going to help the farmers, and our loan waiver scheme is also operational and will not be stopped. We are arranging water and fodder as well," he said.
The state government will issue a Government Resolution (GR) on the drought situation before Saturday to initiate relief measures, Fadnavis said.
"Wiping the tears of farmers is the government's first duty. We will certainly seek funds from the Centre under the NDRF norms. However, farmers will not be made to wait till central funds arrive. The state government will immediately start providing assistance from its own treasury," he said.
Assistance would also be extended to help farmers begin sowing for the rabi season, the chief minister added.
He said the government had already ordered crop damage assessments and stressed that relief would be distributed on a comprehensive basis.
"Under the law, we have to conduct panchnamas (damage assessment reports). But even though panchnamas have to be done, the assistance will be given across the board," he said.
On complaints over the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme, Fadnavis said some banks had charged additional interest on farmers' outstanding accounts.
"Some banks indulged in this malpractice. We noticed that they had deliberately added additional interest and sent the accounts with outstanding amounts. Strict instructions have been issued to all of them. They are now removing the additional interest and resubmitting the accounts," Fadnavis said.
Once the process is complete, the government will deposit funds into the accounts of six to seven lakh farmers, he said.
On the drinking water situation, Fadnavis said the rainfall deficit had significantly reduced groundwater levels and depleted water bodies.
"If only 50 per cent rainfall is received, there will obviously be an impact on water in reservoirs and wells," he said, adding that the government had anticipated a drinking water crisis and planned reserves accordingly.
"We have tried to conserve sufficient water for drinking purposes. We have water required until December, and we have also tried to preserve water up to June. Even then, there will be a drinking water crisis and we are making arrangements for it," he said.
Fadnavis attributed the severity of the crisis to unusual weather patterns, including a "Super El Nino."
"Nature has posed a major challenge before us. But the government will stand completely behind the farmers and deploy all available resources to deal with the situation," he said.
A distressed farmer in Nilanga broke down while describing his plight to Fadnavis, who embraced him and offered reassurance. The farmer detailed the damage to his crops and his financial difficulties, including having to pledge gold jewellery.
Responding to questions on farmers' demand for the Marathwada water grid project, Fadnavis alleged that the previous MVA government had "dumped" the plan after coming to power.
"The funds given by the Centre under the Jal Jeevan Mission could have been used for the water grid. Instead, they diverted those funds elsewhere," he said, adding that bringing water to the Marathwada region remained his government's priority.
Fadnavis later visited Karajkheda village in Dharashiv to assess the ground situation. "People should have patience and the aid will come to them as early as possible," he said.
During the interaction, villagers and farmers in Karajkheda demanded aid of Rs 1 lakh per hectare.
Speaking in Barshi, Fadnavis noted severe damage to the local soybean crop. "Though the crop appears green from outside due to some rainfall, the pods have not filled. Farmers have suffered a complete loss and there is a lot of distress," he said.
The state government is standing by farmers and will provide direct help for fodder, drinking water, children's education and foodgrains, Fadnavis said. "Farmers are certainly in difficulty today, but we will stand by them and help them come out of this difficult situation," he said.
Efforts are also under way to bring water to the area through a plan prepared by local MLA Rajabhau Raut and the district guardian minister, he said.
Asked about farmers' demand for water through a flood diversion project, Fadnavis said the first phase had already begun. "The World Bank has approved it. The first tender has been issued and the second tender will now be issued. We will bring this water to Ujani dam," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)