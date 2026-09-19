Drought-like situation in several Maharashtra districts; ministers to conduct review: CM Fadnavis

Drought-like situation has developed in several Maharashtra districts and the issue was discussed thoroughly in the cabinet, after which ministers were instructed to carry out preliminary assessment in their respective areas and make preparedness arrangements, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

A break in rains had caused damage to standing crops, he told reporters.

"In the cabinet meeting, ministers discussed this carefully. I have instructed them to carry out preliminary assessment in their districts and make preparedness arrangements. I think within the next week we will complete preliminary review. After that we will conduct official crop surveys (panchnamas) and provide immediate assistance," the CM said.

Loan waiver work was also underway, with three lists being issued, he added. "I have ordered that the remaining lists be completely quickly. Urgent assistance that farmers need will be provided by the government. Drinking water and fodder arrangements will be made," the CM informed.