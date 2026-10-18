Aamir Khan meets Raj Thackeray amid nephew Imran's legal tangles over citizenship and protest

Actor Aamir Khan met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday, the move coming amid the superstar's nephew Imran Khan facing legal issues for taking part in a political protest in the metropolis despite being a US citizen.

However, an MNS functionary asserted the meeting had nothing to do with Imran Khan, adding that Aamir Khan and Raj Thackeray are known to share close ties and meet frequently. Aamir met Thackeray at Shivtirth, his residence near Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Imran Khan, a US citizen, on Saturday moved the Bombay High Court challenging a notice issued by Mumbai Police directing him to leave India by October 28 for attending a political protest. He has also received a show-cause notice from the FRRO asking why his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status should not be cancelled.

Imran Khan was briefly detained during a demonstration held at August Kranti Maidan on October 10 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's stir seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In his petition in the Bombay High Court, Imran Khan has claimed the notice issued by the Mumbai police was "illegal, arbitrary, perverse and drastic".

Incidentally, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has been actively participating in protests seeking Kumar's resignation. Thackeray has also been critical of the government's handling of protests.

(With inputs from PTI)