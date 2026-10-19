Bombay HC to hear on October 26 plea filed by actor Imran Khan against 'Leave India' order

The Bombay High Court will hear on October 26 a petition filed by actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, challenging a police notice directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly attending a political protest.

Senior counsel Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Khan, mentioned the plea before a bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna on Monday, seeking an urgent hearing.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Union government, sought time to respond, stating that he had received a copy of the petition only on Monday morning.

The court subsequently scheduled the hearing for October 26. Dhond requested an earlier date, pointing out that Khan had been directed to leave the country by October 28.

The bench asked whether any other criminal cases were pending against Khan. Dhond replied in the negative.

“He has no criminal antecedents, and no case has been filed or is pending against him. He has been living in India since he was two years old. He did not even attend any protest. He had reached halfway when he was detained by the police and then let go,” Dhond submitted.