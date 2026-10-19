Tiger Shroff firing: Eyewitness recounts details of shooting in Mumbai’s Juhu

MUMBAI: It was a busy evening in Mumbai’s Juhu area, with several locals present when actor Tiger Shroff was targeted in a firing incident on Sunday.

Eyewitness Rakesh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, recounted what he witnessed during the incident while speaking to ANI.

“I drive a rickshaw here in Mumbai. I arrived around 7 pm to take my vehicle out. There were three individuals involved: one was on a motorcycle, while two others were standing outside — one near the gate and another positioned slightly ahead of it. When the shooting began, one person opened fire from the front, targeting the specific seat where Tiger Shroff was sitting. Another person, the one near the gate, fired a shot that struck the driver in the hand. It happened around 7 pm,” Rakesh said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against three unidentified individuals in connection with the firing incident.