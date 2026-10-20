Jarange urges Marathas to defeat leaders opposing quota in 2029 polls

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday called on the community to defeat political leaders opposed to reservation in the 2029 elections.

Addressing a Dussehra rally at the Narayangad pilgrimage site in Beed tehsil, Jarange criticised the Devendra Fadnavis-led government over its “meagre” drought relief of Rs 5,000 for affected farmers.

He alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde secured Rs 500 crore from the BJP and funnelled it via his son and MP Shrikant Shinde.

"Shinde should answer. I have proof," he said.

Jarange said elected representatives had amassed enormous personal wealth while leaving ordinary citizens and poor Marathas in dire distress.

"Leaders have turned into multi-millionaires, but they have never worked for the upliftment of the common man or impoverished Maratha families," he said, urging the youth to empower themselves through education and administrative service.