Jarange urges Marathas to defeat leaders opposing quota in 2029 polls

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday called on the community to defeat political leaders opposed to reservation in the 2029 elections.
Addressing a Dussehra rally at the Narayangad pilgrimage site in Beed tehsil, Jarange criticised the Devendra Fadnavis-led government over its “meagre” drought relief of Rs 5,000 for affected farmers.
He alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde secured Rs 500 crore from the BJP and funnelled it via his son and MP Shrikant Shinde.
"Shinde should answer. I have proof," he said.
Jarange said elected representatives had amassed enormous personal wealth while leaving ordinary citizens and poor Marathas in dire distress.
"Leaders have turned into multi-millionaires, but they have never worked for the upliftment of the common man or impoverished Maratha families," he said, urging the youth to empower themselves through education and administrative service.
He advised Maratha students to study diligently, clear civil service examinations, and enter bureaucratic posts so they can effectively address the systemic issues facing their community.
"Those political leaders who oppose reservation for the Maratha community shouldn't be re-elected in 2029. They should be unseated from power," said Jarange, who had staged multiple hunger strike protests for OBC quota.
Jarange also trained his guns on the state's agrarian policies, slamming what he termed nominal financial assistance for agrarian distress.
"The government has sanctioned a mere Rs 5,000 relief per family as drought relief. How are farmers expected to survive or celebrate festivals like Diwali on such a paltry sum? he asked and demanded Rs 1 lakh per hectare compensation for drought-affected farmers.
He also demanded swift clearance of pending crop insurance dues and an unconditional waiver of all outstanding agricultural loans.
(With Inputs from PTI)