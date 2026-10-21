Three accused in Tiger Shroff car firing case brought to Mumbai; four others held

Three key accused in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car were brought to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan early on Wednesday, police said.

The accused were transported by road and taken to GT Hospital for a mandatory medical examination upon arrival, an official said. They were subsequently escorted to the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) office for interrogation.

The accused have been identified as Rehan alias Sukka, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and currently residing in Mumbai; and Phool Singh, from Haryana.

Kota city police handed them over to Mumbai Police, which formally arrested them and produced them before a magistrate. The court granted transit remand to facilitate their transfer to Mumbai.