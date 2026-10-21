Three accused in Tiger Shroff car firing case brought to Mumbai; four others held

Three key accused in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car were brought to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan early on Wednesday, police said.
The accused were transported by road and taken to GT Hospital for a mandatory medical examination upon arrival, an official said. They were subsequently escorted to the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) office for interrogation.
The accused have been identified as Rehan alias Sukka, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and currently residing in Mumbai; and Phool Singh, from Haryana.
Kota city police handed them over to Mumbai Police, which formally arrested them and produced them before a magistrate. The court granted transit remand to facilitate their transfer to Mumbai.
Meanwhile, advocate Ajinkya Mirgal arrived at the AEC office on Wednesday morning and informed officials that he would represent the accused as their defence counsel.
At least two men allegedly fired at Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening before fleeing on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries.
According to Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired at the car. A motorcycle allegedly used by the assailants was later found abandoned in Andheri.
The accused reportedly fled to Surat, where they boarded a train bound for Jaipur. They were allegedly planning to travel to Delhi by bus before fleeing to Nepal.
Mumbai Police have registered a case under provisions relating to attempted murder and the Arms Act.
According to police, Rehan was in contact with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the attack in an unverified social media post.
On Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four more people, including two women, in connection with the firing.
Police suspect the four were acting on the instructions of Anil Pandit, an alleged gangster operating from abroad, an official said earlier.
The four have been identified as Kunal, 21; Sumit, 19; Radha, 23; and Babita, 23. They were apprehended in Delhi and Haryana.
According to police, Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar on Pandit’s instructions, accompanied by Sumit. Radha and Babita allegedly travelled to Mumbai with the weapon.
Police said the motive behind the shooting was still being ascertained. Investigators suspect the assailants intended to kill Shroff based on the manner in which the attack was carried out.
(With inputs from PTI)