BJP accuses Sanjay Raut of creating AI-generated audio clip on Jarange payout; alleges Rahul gave 'contract'

The BJP on Saturday accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut of creating an AI-generated audio clip alleging a "Rs 500 crore" payout to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, claiming that Rahul Gandhi was behind a "contract" to defame the saffron party.

The BJP claimed the alleged operation was aimed at triggering a rift among the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Jarange, while politically benefiting the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

BJP chief spokesperson Navnath Ban demanded the registration of a case against Raut, if warranted, and a probe into whether the Sena (UBT) MP received funding from (Rahul) Gandhi in connection with the alleged operation.

"Sanjay Raut orchestrated the conspiracy from a war room in Navi Mumbai's Vashi. The contract to defame the BJP has been taken by Raut from Rahul Gandhi. Raut has been consistently pushing Gandhi's agenda over the past few days," Ban told reporters here.

He alleged that Raut had been working on the audio clip for nearly two months, using artificial intelligence to combine voice samples available on YouTube.

"Raut had scripted the purported conversations at the 'Saamana' newspaper's office and initially considered an allegation involving Rs 100 crore before raising the amount to Rs 500 crore to attract greater media attention," Ban alleged.

'Saamana' is the Marathi mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

Ban alleged that the audio clip was subsequently handed to a person from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, who passed it on to Jarange. He claimed that the audio was designed to tarnish the reputations of BJP leaders, Shinde, and the Maratha quota activist and provoke a confrontation among them.