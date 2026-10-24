BJP MLC 'leaked' Jarange audio tape, result of 'cut-throat' competition within party: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed a Maharashtra BJP MLC had leaked the viral audio clip purportedly asserting that Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde paid Rs 500 crore to Maratha activist Manoj Jarange. He described the episode as the fallout of a “cut-throat” competition within the saffron party.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said Chief Minister Fadnavis should first get a case registered and then conduct a forensic examination of the audio clip. However, the probe will not “yield any results”, he claimed.

“The clip was leaked by a BJP MLC. He was involved in the talks with Jarange. The CM showed him a lot of affection, which has backfired,” Raut said without naming the lawmaker.

Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Prasad Lad, considered a confidant of the CM, had held talks with Jarange during the activist’s fast over the Maratha quota in August.

Earlier in the day, BJP accused Raut of being the main conspirator behind the Jarange audio clip controversy, which has triggered friction between his party and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, both constituents of Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Leaders of the two parties have engaged in a verbal tussle after Jarange released the audio clip on Thursday. It purportedly claims that Rs 500 crore was delivered to the quota activist through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, also the son of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Raut said the fundamental question was who had leaked the audio clip. He said there was a “cut-throat” competition within the BJP and the leak was a result of that.