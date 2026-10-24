Rs 500 crore audio clip: Shrikant Shinde denies payment; Jarange demands probe into conspiracy

Jarange, meanwhile, maintained that the audio clip was genuine and urged Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde to get to the bottom of the controversy and ensure that no one involved was spared. He also called for Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam to be questioned.

The activist released the recording on Thursday, alleging that it exposed a conspiracy to silence him and weaken the Maratha reservation agitation.

The purported conversation between BJP functionaries includes a woman claiming that Rs 500 crore had been delivered to Jarange through Shrikant Shinde. The speakers are also heard discussing ways to counter Jarange's growing political influence in the Marathwada region ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Jarange has denied accepting any money and alleged that a plot had been hatched against him because he was raising issues concerning farmers and ordinary citizens. "We have revealed the things (hidden) behind the curtain. In fact, we have torn the curtain. Leaders of all political parties have woken up because of this, which is important for me. I will be going to the root of this case," he said.

"Those from the camps of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis are encouraging people to defame us", he added.

Jarange also questioned how Kadam had obtained the recording and why it had surfaced only now, despite allegedly dating back to October 14, 2024, before the state elections.

Earlier, Kadam had alleged that BJP insiders were colluding with Jarange to politically “finish” Shiv Sena chief and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Jarange said the recording pointed to a conspiracy to weaken the Maratha reservation movement and urged Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde to question Kadam about the source of the clip. He also alleged that Kadam possessed the complete recording but had disclosed only the portion mentioning Shrikant Shinde.

(With inputs from PTI)