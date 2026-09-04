Manoj Jarange refuses to end hunger strike, warns of Mumbai protest from September 12

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday refused to call off his indefinite hunger strike and warned that he would move his protest to Mumbai on September 12 if his demands were not implemented by September 11.
Jarange has been on hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Maharashtra’s Jalna district for the past week, seeking reservation for the Maratha community.
A delegation of Maharashtra ministers and legislators, Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Uday Samant, MLC Prasad Lad and MLA Makarand Patil met Jarange on Thursday in an attempt to persuade him to end his fast.
The talks, however, failed to break the deadlock.
Vikhe Patil appealed to Jarange to withdraw or postpone the hunger strike, citing his deteriorating health, and said the government was committed to addressing the concerns of the Maratha community.
The minister said the government had traced around 58 lakh Kunbi records and would expedite the issuance of Kunbi certificates. Nodal officers would also be appointed to monitor the process and resolve difficulties faced by applicants, he said.
Jarange, however, refused to relent. After the meeting, he urged members of the Maratha community to begin applying for Kunbi certificates from September 4, particularly on the basis of records traced through the Hyderabad Gazette.
Kunbis are classified as Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and are entitled to reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. Jarange has been demanding that eligible Marathas be issued Kunbi certificates so they can claim reservation under the OBC quota.
He said families could apply on the basis of blood relations, family links and clan connections with people whose Kunbi records had been identified. Those facing difficulties in the process should approach the concerned district collector, he said.
Despite the government’s assurances, Jarange said he would continue his fast until all the demands of the Maratha community were accepted.
“I will not withdraw my hunger strike until all the demands of the Maratha community are accepted. If Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde genuinely wants to support the Maratha community, he should take a sincere and concrete stand and extend his support,” Jarange said. “I will drink and take IV fluids, but I will not break my fast,” he said.
Later on Thursday night, Jarange issued an ultimatum to the government, setting September 11 as the deadline for implementing his demands.
“This is my last hunger strike. My body will not support me anymore. If I protest again, I will die. I will give you time until September 11. However, if our demands are not implemented by September 11, I will go to Mumbai and protest on September 12,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)