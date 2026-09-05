Ketan Agarwal murder: Friend of accused held for conspiracy, third arrest in case

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad fort in the district in June, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested man, Ritesh Hange, is a friend of Chetan Choudhary (22), the alleged lover of Agarwal's fiancee, Siya Goyal (20). Hange is the third person to be arrested in the case, after Choudhary and Goyal.

According to police, Goyal and Choudhary allegedly pushed Agarwal (26) off a cliff at Lohagad fort in Pune district on June 18, resulting in his death.

"During the investigation, it came to light that Ritesh was involved in the planning of Ketan Agarwal's murder," Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said.

Hange has been arrested for the alleged murder conspiracy, he said.

Another police officer said Hange was involved in planning Agarwal's murder with Choudhary and Goyal.

"He was aware of the earlier plan of Goyal and Chaudhary to injure Ketan by breaking his hands and legs and subsequently eliminate him. After allegedly executing the murder at Lohagad fort on June 18, Chetan contacted Ritesh and informed him about it," the officer said.

Police said Agarwal and Goyal had got engaged in February, but she was allegedly in a relationship with Choudhary.

Police allege that Goyal and Choudhary planned to eliminate Agarwal as he was becoming an obstacle in their relationship.

Further investigation is underway.