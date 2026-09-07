Ketan Agarwal murder: Friend of accused took part in conspiracy, police say

Ritesh Hange, arrested on September 4 in connection with the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, was part of the conspiracy along with other accused Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal, a senior police officer said on Monday. The probe is still on to determine whether Hange was present at the scene when the incident took place.

Agarwal was allegedly pushed to death off Lohgad Fort in the district allegedly by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary on June 18, following which the two were arrested. Hange (23), who is the third person to be arrested in the case, is a close friend of Chaudhary, the official said.

"The probe, based on technical evidence and data retrieved during the investigation, has established the alleged role of Ritesh Hange in the conspiracy to murder Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal. Whatever emerged from the data retrieval showed incriminating evidence against him," Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said.